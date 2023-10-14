Home

Virat Kohli Trolls Mohammad Rizwan During IND Vs PAK ODI World Cup 2023 Match – WATCH VIRAL VIDEO

Mohammad Rizwan has been in tremendous form for Pakistan in the ODI World Cup 2023 having scored 68 and 131 not out.

Virat Kohli gestures as he is looking at his watch against Pakistan in ODI World Cup 2023.

New Delhi: Virat Kohli trolled Mohammed Rizwan in a positive way after the Pakistan wicketkeeper came out to bat during the high-voltage India vs Pakistan clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday in the ongoing Ahmedabad. The incident happened just after Imam-ul-Haq was dismissed for 36 in the 13th over off Hardik Pandya. Rizwan has been in great form as he scored 68 and 131 not out in Pakistan’s first two games.

Coming at no.4, Rizwan usually takes a little bit of time before facing his first ball. Likewise, Rizwan did the same which kind of irked Kohli who was standing close to him. As usual, Kohli brought his animated self, entertaining the fans across the stadium.

The former India captain, who wasn’t wearing a watch, looked at his wrist as if he is watching and pretended to thinking why Rizwan is taking to much time. Upon seeing this, the whole stadium erupted in celebration. Meanwhile, Rizwan could score only 49 before being clean bowled by Jasprit Bumrah.

Earlier, India won the toss and elected to bowl against Pakistan. India captain Rohit Sharma said Shubman Gill, who missed the first two matches because of dengue, will play in place of Ishan Kishan.

“Gill is back in place of Ishan. Unfortunate for Ishan to miss out, feel for him. He stepped up when we needed him. Gill has been a special player for us over the past year or so, especially at this ground and we wanted him back,” said Rohit at the toss. Pakistan remained unchanged.

IND vs PAK Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf.

