Mumbai: Thanks to some shoddy umpiring during the second Test at Wankhede, India captain Virat Kohli could not hold himself back and made a hilarious comment. Kohli, who was stationed at the slips, offered he does the umpiring and asked the umpire to field. Kohli’s comments were caught by the stump mic and since have gone viral.Also Read - India Squad For South Africa Tour: With Mohammed Siraj's Rise; Will Ishant Sharma Find a Spot in Virat Kohli's Side?

What exactly happened was that a skiddy delivery was missed by Ross Taylor and wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha and went for a boundary. The umpire signaled it as runs as he felt it came off the bat. Kohli was perplexed at the decision and made the comment. Axar Patel was the bowler and he too could not hold back his laughter. Also Read - India Squad For South Africa Tour: Why Rohit Sharma Should Take Over From Virat Kohli as ODI Captain

“Ye kya karte hain yaar ye log yaar… Main udhar aajata hu tum idhar aajao (What are these guys doing. Let me come there and you come here),” presumably taking a dig at the umpires for their errors. Also Read - Here is How BCCI President, Sourav Ganguly Convinced Rahul Dravid For Team India Role

Here is the video:

“Ye kya karte hain yaar ye log yaar”

“Main udhar aajata hu tum idhar aajao”

VIRAT KOHLI ISSA MOOD🤣😭#INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/048dtpbyPg — S´ˎ˗ | Kohli, The Captain. (@Kohlian_luvlush) December 5, 2021

Kohli had reason to get agitated also because he was given out by the third umpire when on zero in the first essay. Replays showed that there was a bat involved. Since that decision, the umpires have faced the heat.

Meanwhile, India needs five more wickets to win the match and the series. These would be crucial points for India in the current World Test Championship cycle.

For India, Ravi Ashwin with seven wickets in the match has been the best bowler for the hosts. He would look to add to his tally on Day 4.