India vs West Indies: Former West Indian legend Sir Vivian Richards explained India skipper Virat Kohli why he felt uncomfortable wearing helmets and the feeling when he was hit on the body by a bowler in an exclusive chat ahead of the 1st Test. Kohli starts the show by introducing Sir Viv as the biggest inspiration to all batsman. “I always felt I was good enough to be competing at that level. I wanted to express myself in the best possible way. The intensity with which we play, sometimes makes people feel why are they so angry. I always believed in myself that I am the man. I was always involved in the game and always backed myself. I tried the helmet but felt uncomfortable with it. I believed if I get hit I will survive with God’s will.

Here is the video:

Meanwhile, seeking a perfect combination and a winning start, Team India skipper Virat Kohli has priorities set in his mind as India take on West Indies in their inaugural World Test Championship opener on Thursday in Antigua. A win in the opening Test will be the 27th for Kohli as skipper and will put him on even keel with his predecessor Mahendra Singh Dhoni. A century in the game (19th as captain) will place him on par with Ricky Ponting.

On paper, a batting line-up that has Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant in the ranks should be termed clear favourites but this West Indies team, led by Jason Holder, is no pushover. England found that out the hard way at the start of the year when they lost a Test series 1-2 in some of the most lively pitches on the Caribbean islands in recent times.