Virat Kohli Turns Bowler At RCB Nets Ahead Of Sunrisers Hyderabad Clash In IPL 2023 | WATCH

Virat Kohli is the next best RCB batter after Faf du Plessis in IPL 2023 with 438 runs, averaging 39.81 with six fifties.

Virat Kohli bowls at the RCB nets. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Virat Kohli turned into a right-arm medium pacer at the Royal Challengers Bangalore nets ahead of their crucial IPL 2023 clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi international stadium on Thursday.

A social media post by RCB showed Kohli running in at the nets with his batting pads on. “Right arm quick bowler into the attack!” RCB captioned the post. Meanwhile, RCB are fifth in the points table with 12 points and face two must-win matches to guarantee their play-off spot.

Alongside skipper Faf du Plessis, Kohli is one of the top-scorers for RCB but after back-to-back failures — 18 against Rajasthan Royals and 1 against Mumbai Indians — the maestro would be looking to produce his best against SRH and help his side’s cause.

Kohli is the next best RCB batter with 438 runs, averaging 39.81 with six fifties. But unlike Du Plessis, Kohli has not been consistent enough and has struggled with his strike-rate at times. RCB are high on confidence after a commanding 112-run demolition of Rajasthan Royals.

For the record, Kohli has four wickets each in ODIs, T20Is and in the IPL. His wickets in IPL came in 2008 and 2011 editions. The last time Kohli bowled in an ODI was in 2017 against Sri Lanka and in 2022 against Hong Kong in T20Is.

