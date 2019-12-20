Christmas came a week early for children of a shelter home in Kolkata, who were paid a visit by none other than Virat Kohli dressed as Santa Claus. A video released by Star Sports showed the India cricket captain, watching carefully the underprivileged kids expressing their desire to meet their favourite sportsperson – Sachin Tendulkar, PV Sindhu, Cristiano Ronaldo – on his i-Pad – and decided to turn Secret Santa to spread smiles across their faces.

When the kids were wishing for their favourite presents from Santa – ranging from a helicopter to a doll set to a badminton racquet, football – suddenly the lights went out. When it came back on, there he was – Kohli dressed as Santa. Upon ringing the bell, a trolley full of gifts emerged, which the Indian batsman distributed to the kids.

But the biggest surprise was yet to come, when the kids were asked whether they wanted to meet Virat Kohli. Upon receiving a resounding yes, Kohli slowly took off his artificial facial beard to present the real him, and met his young fans by hugging them and presenting them their Christmas Presents.

See the video below -:

Watch @imVKohli dress up as 🎅 and bring a little Christmas cheer to the kids who cheer our sportspersons on, all year long! This joyful season, let’s remember to spread the love. pic.twitter.com/VF8ltmDZPm — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 20, 2019

At the end, Kohli signed off with a message for everyone: “These moments are special for me,” Kohli said in the video. All these kids cheer for us throughout the year and I had a great time bringing joy to all these kids. Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to all of you”

This isn’t the first time, Kohli has shown his fondness towards kids. The India skipper spent some time with kids on the sidelines of the ongoing ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup. In a Tweet, Kohli said there is honesty and commitment in whatever kids do. He also added that the biggest learning is to “never forget the joy of playing” cricket.

“Spending time with kids is an absolute joy and an opportunity to contribute to their journey in some way. Such honesty and commitment in whatever kids do. So much to learn as well and the biggest learning is to never forget the joy of playing this great game,” Kohli had tweeted.