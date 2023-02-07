Virat Kohli Tweets About Losing New Phone; Zomato’s Reply Goes Viral | See Post
Virat Kohli is currently in Nagpur with Indian squad preparing for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
New Delhi: Former India skipper Virat Kohli who is currently in Nagpur practicing for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 shared a tweet about losing his new phone without unboxing it. The star batter’s tweet goes viral after some time as fans started reacting to Kohli’s loss.
Zomato also reacted on Virat Kohli’s viral tweet as the food delivery company replied that; “feel free to order ice cream from bhabhi’s phone if that will help 😇”.
Virat Kohli on Tuesday tweeted that: “Nothing beats the sad feeling of losing your new phone without even unboxing it ☹️ Has anyone seen it?”
Nothing beats the sad feeling of losing your new phone without even unboxing it ☹️ Has anyone seen it?
— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 7, 2023
In response to that tweet Zomato replied:
feel free to order ice cream from bhabhi’s phone if that will help 😇
— zomato (@zomato) February 7, 2023
Twitterati started trolling Zomato after their tweet as here are the viral Tweets:
Uss gareeb ka Phone gum gaya tumko dhandhe se matlab hai bas!
— Himanshu G. (@HimanshuG__) February 7, 2023
what if bhabhi uses swiggy
— priy (@ppwastakentwice) February 7, 2023
Fans also take a dig at Yuzvendra Chahal for Virat Kohli’s tweet:
@yuzi_chahal Goli Beta Masti nai Uncle ko unka Phone Vapis Dedo…. pic.twitter.com/JnyRmCpzA1
— Darshan Bathhiya (@Dar5hh) February 7, 2023
Virat Kohli will be the vital cog for India in the test series against Australia as Rohit-led India will be playing the first match without three of their key test players- Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, and Shreyas Iyer, which might make it difficult for India to make a perfect playing XI.
