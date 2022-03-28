New Delhi: It was a big heartbreak for the India Women’s cricket team as they bow out of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup after losing their last group match to South Africa on Sunday at Hagley Oval, Christchurch. India finished 5th in the standings and missed out a place in the semi-final stage only by a point to the West Indies. A tough fact to digest, this was the first time since 2013, the India women failed to reach the knockouts of the tournament. India did put a competitive score of 274 in the match against South Africa but Laura Volvaardt’s knock of 80 guided the Proteas to a victory by 3 wickets. Former India skipper Virat Kohli took to twitter, a day after the loss and tweets a heartfelt message to the Women in Blue.Also Read - Virat Kohli-Faf Du Plessis' Bromance During PBKS vs RCB Remind Fans of AB de Villiers

“Always tough to bow out of a tournament you aim to win but our women’s team can hold their heads high. You gave it your all and we are proud of you”, Virat wrote on Twitter. Also Read - Virat Kohli Did Not Consider Jasprit Bumrah For RCB in 2014, Parthiv Patel REVEALS

Always tough to bow out of a tournament you aim to win but our women’s team can hold their heads high. You gave it your all and we are proud of you. 🙏🏻🇮🇳 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 28, 2022

“There’ve been ups and downs,” Raj said in summation at her final press conference of the event. “We did well against West Indies but we lost against England, Australia and even New Zealand. We didn’t really put up a fight in those two games (England and New Zealand). Overall, we could have done better in the initial phase of the tournament”, skipper Mithali Raj told.