India vs Windies: India captain Virat Kohli once again faced the heat on social media, not for any fault of him. Not long ago, he took to his Twitter handle and posted a video, where he is taking up the bottle cap challenge in his own way and performing it. In the background, one can hear the commentary of India coach Ravi Shastri. Fans feel, one Kohli is too late in taking up the challenge and Ravi Shastri’s voice in the backdrop shows the captain’s inclination for the head coach. A few fans were also harsh in criticising Kohli for his performances on-the-field. All in all, it was unnecessary, but here is how the fans reacted:

What a shameless display of incompetence…. & That’s exactly how u lose critical world stage matches…..some jerk held the bottle nice n firm for Salesman Virat @BCCI @KP24 @MichaelVaughan — Vijay (@bvjdaniel) August 10, 2019

Ek maheene phle kiya to tha Bottle challenge 😭😭 — Sahil (@Imsahil_11) August 10, 2019

Sir dhakkan kholne me aapke Coach saab expert hai — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) August 10, 2019

Already did your bottle challenge against New Zealand… — Dillon | (was @VintageVirgil04) (@LFCDil) August 10, 2019

WC jeetne ke alawa duniya ka saara kaam karwa lo inse — ABHISEK (@lafdebaazz) August 10, 2019

Cheap and Low Class — Nav (@Nav33625315) August 10, 2019

Meanwhile, Kohli is just 19 runs away from overtaking Pakistan great Javed Miandad as the highest run-scorer against West Indies in ODI cricket. Miandad played his last ODI against the Windies in 1993 and so Kohli will be breaking a 26-year-old record if he manages to hit 19 runs in the upcoming second ODI in Port of Spain. Miandad took 64 innings to score 1930 runs against the West Indies and if Kohli manages to surpass him in the second ODI, he will have taken just 34 innings to do so. The Indian captain did not get to bat in the first ODI of the series as West Indies had batted first and only 13 overs could be bowled before the rain in Providence ensured that the match was washed out.

In the T20I series that preceded the ODIs, Kohli was India’s highest scorer with 106 runs under his belt. He was the second-highest run-scorer in the series overall behind Kieron Pollard who scored 115 runs. India won the series 3-0.