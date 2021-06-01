Virat Kohli faced heat recently when he claimed to be having eggs during a recent Instagram Live session where the India captain interacted with his fans. Known to be a ‘vegan’, fans were left confused over Kohli’s diet. “Lots of vegetables, some eggs, 2 cups of Coffee, quinoa, lots of spinach, love dosas too. But all in controlled quantities,” the Indian skipper responded when a fan asked his diet. Also Read - Gautam Gambhir Has Always Inspired me - Former Mumbai U-16 Captain Pushkar Sharma

On Tuesday, Kohli broke his silence over the recent backlash when he took to Twitter and claimed not to be a 'vegan'. "I never claimed to be vegan. Always maintained I'm vegetarian. Take a deep breath and eat your Veggies (if you want )," Kohli tweeted.

Kohli is extremely cautious with his diet which also makes him arguably the fittest cricketer in the world. The turnaround started in 2012 when Kohli took to fitness seriously and changed his dietary habits. Time and again, Kohli has mentioned this interviews how his diet has helped him get fit.