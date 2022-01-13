Cape Town: Virat Kohli lost his cool in the 22nd over of the third and final Test at Newlands when his opposite number Dean Elgar got a reprieve, thanks to the DRS. Ravichandran Ashwin trapped Elgar in front and the umpire raised his finger as it look plumb. After giving it a long thought, Elgar opted for a review. The replays showed that despite the ball hitting Elgar below the knee-roll the ball was going over the stumps.Also Read - India's Biggest Match-Winner: Former Cricketers All Around the Globe Hail Rishabh Pant's Fourth Test Century vs South Africa

