Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • Virat Kohli vs Babar Azam GOAT Debate Back After Pakistan Captain Hits Century in LPL 2023 | VIRAL TWEETS

Virat Kohli vs Babar Azam GOAT Debate Back After Pakistan Captain Hits Century in LPL 2023 | VIRAL TWEETS

While most feel because of the experience and the things he has done over a longer period of time as compared to Babar, Kohli is slightly better.

Updated: August 8, 2023 7:30 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Virat Kohli vs Babar Azam, Virat Kohli vs Babar Azam runs, Virat Kohli vs Babar Azam records, Virat Kohli vs Babar Azam captains, Virat Kohli news, Virat Kohli runs, Virat Kohli records, Babar Azam news, Babar Azam age, Babar Azam records, Asia Cup 2023, Asia Cup 2023 schedule, Asia Cup 2023 squads, Asia Cup 2023 live streaming, ODI World Cup 2023, ODI World Cup 2023 schedule, ODI World Cup 2023 squads, Cricket News
Virat Kohli and Babar Azam. (Image: Twitter)

Colombo: Pakistan captain Babar Azam is in top form ahead of the big international season and he gave a glimpse of that during an Lanka Premier League (LPL) game on Monday. Babar hit a beligerent 104 off 59 balls. His innings was laced with eight fours and five sixes. His knock also took his team over the line in a 188-run chase against Galle Titans. Following Babar’s ton, the Greatest Of All Time debate is back. Fans are divided over Babar and former India captain, Virat Kohli. While most feel because of the experience and the things he has done over a longer period of time as compared to Babar, Kohli is slightly better. Some other reckon Babar is the new king of world cricket.

Also Read:

Trending Now

Here is how fans have rekindled the GOAT debate between Kohli and Babar:


“We started off well, Later we tried to manage the run rates. I thought 190-200 was a good score. At the back of the mind, was trying to build my partnerships,” Babar said at the post-match presentation.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.