Team India’s captaincy saga took a U-turn on Wednesday as Test captain Virat Kohli revealed that he wasn’t asked to “not leave the Indian cricket team’s T20I captaincy” when he had decided to step down from the leadership role in October. Earlier, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly stated that Kohli’s decision to not reconsider giving up T20 captaincy prompted the selectors to go for Rohit as the sole white-ball skipper as two different captains in the two formats would have led to “too much leadership.”Also Read - A Good Chef Knows What to Show And What Not to: Pragyan Ojha on Virat Kohli's Press Conference

“We had requested Virat not to step down as T20 captain but he didn’t want to continue as captain. So, the selectors felt that they cannot have two white ball captains in two white-ball formats. That’s too much of leadership,” the BCCI president and former India captain had been quoted by PTI. However, Kohli, who announced his decision to leave captaincy from the T20 format ahead of the 2021 T20 World Cup, claimed that he get to know about his sacking as ODI captain only 90 minutes before Team India’s Test squad selection for the upcoming South Africa tour. Also Read - Kapil Dev: Not Good to Point Fingers on Anybody Before Big Tour Like South Africa, Virat Kohli's Timing Not Right

Live Updates

    LIVE Virat Kohli vs BCCI Updates: Former India international Pragyan Ojha reacts on Virat Kohli’s Press Conference: ‘A good chef knows what to show and what not to.’

    LIVE Virat Kohli vs BCCI Updates: The time is right for Kohli to silence his critics with the bat in his hand at Centurion during the Boxing Day Test.

    LIVE Virat Kohli vs BCCI Updates: Rohit Sharma would not be part of the squad for the Tests and that is bound to hurt the visitors. Mayank Agarwal, who is in top form, would open with KL Rahul in all probability.

    LIVE Virat Kohli vs BCCI Updates: India has never won a Test series in their last seven trips to the Rainbow Nation. It is a golden opportunity for Kohli to create history and make a statement.

    Virat Kohli vs BCCI LIVE Updates: Kohli would realise he needs runs and only runs that would silence his critics and things would slowly but surely fall back into place. What about breaking his century drought during the Boxing Day Test?

    Virat Kohli vs BCCI LIVE Updates: The Indian team will be in isolation for a day after landing in Johannesburg on Thursday. Then the preparations start slowly.

    Virat Kohli vs BCCI LIVE Updates: The past three months have been a pain for Kohli. From deciding to step down as RCB and India’s T20 captain to the team exiting in the group stages of the T20 WC. And then the sacking of Kohli as the ODI skipper just exemplifies the year it has been for him. In-between, India also lost the WTC Final.

    Virat Kohli vs BCCI LIVE Updates: During yesterday’s presser, Kohli also assured fans that he will totally look to support Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid. And he also said that playing for India remains his biggest motivation.

    Virat Kohli vs BCCI LIVE Updates: Fans would have been hoping Ganguly clears the air after Kohli’s allegation. It seems the fans would have to wait to get a clearer picture of the saga.