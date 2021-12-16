Virat Kohli vs BCCI LIVE Updates

Team India's captaincy saga took a U-turn on Wednesday as Test captain Virat Kohli revealed that he wasn't asked to "not leave the Indian cricket team's T20I captaincy" when he had decided to step down from the leadership role in October. Earlier, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly stated that Kohli's decision to not reconsider giving up T20 captaincy prompted the selectors to go for Rohit as the sole white-ball skipper as two different captains in the two formats would have led to "too much leadership."

Ganguly’s Statement

"We had requested Virat not to step down as T20 captain but he didn't want to continue as captain. So, the selectors felt that they cannot have two white ball captains in two white-ball formats. That's too much of leadership," the BCCI president and former India captain had been quoted by PTI. However, Kohli, who announced his decision to leave captaincy from the T20 format ahead of the 2021 T20 World Cup, claimed that he get to know about his sacking as ODI captain only 90 minutes before Team India's Test squad selection for the upcoming South Africa tour.