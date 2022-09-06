Dubai: After hitting consecutive fifties in the ongoing Asia Cup, Virat Kohli made a statement at the post-match press conference where he claimed that no one apart from MS Dhoni supported him when he had to give up his Test captaincy. A couple of days after Kohli made the claim, a BCCI official lashed out at Kohli claiming that Kohli’s remark is false. While speaking to InsideSport, a BCCI official claimed that Kohli had the backing of everyone from the board.Also Read - India's Predicted Playing XI vs Sri Lanka: Rishabh Pant Likely to Make Way For Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel Comeback on Cards

“Virat has had backing of everyone. From his teammates to everyone at the BCCI. To say that he did not get the support, is not true. He was granted break to rejuvenate, he got frequent rest. Even everyone at BCCI wished him on social media when he stepped down from Test captaincy. So, I don’t know what he is talking about,” a senior BCCI official told InsideSport. Also Read - Ricky Ponting Picks Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah in Top 5 T20I Players in the World

“I would only say this, when I left the Test captaincy, MS Dhoni was the only one among all the cricketers I had played with before who texted me. A lot of people have my number but he was the only one who texted me,” Kohli said after the Super Four game vs Pakistan. Also Read - Sanjay Manjrekar in Awe of Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya, Says Never Seen Performances Like That in Recent Times

Despite Kohli’s fifty, Pakistan beat India by five wickets, with a ball to spare in the second Super Four stage match. In a match, where fortunes swung wildly, left-arm spin all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz played a decisive role.

Brief Scores: India 181/7 in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 60, Rohit Sharma 28; Shadab Khan 2/31, Mohammad Nawaz 1/25) lost to Pakistan 182/5 in 19.5 overs (Mohammad Rizwan 71, Mohammad Nawaz 42; Ravi Bishnoi 1/26, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 1/40) by five wickets