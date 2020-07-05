After the hop push-up challenge started by India allrounder Hardik Pandya took social media by storm, skipper Virat Kohli came up with a twist to that and then asked the former to come up with something better. Hardik instantly obliged and gave another twist to it. Now, Hardik’s wife Natasa Stankovic has come up with a clear winner. She feels her to-be-husband aced it and was better than Kohli. Also Read - Ben Stokes is a Bit Like Virat Kohli, he Will Turn Out to be an Excellent Captain: Nasser Hussain

Announcing the winner of the challenge, she wrote: “My bebu the best.” Also Read - Virat Kohli Can Break Sachin Tendulkar's Record of 100 Centuries, Says Brad Hogg

Earlier, Kohli also lauded Hardik’s new twist in the same video. Kohli responded to the video and wrote, ” Haha, top work.”

Meanwhile, with no international cricket happening, cricketers are finding unique ways to keep themselves busy and in a good frame of mind during the testing times.

It is uncertain if the cash-rich Indian Premier League will take place this year, but BCCI has not called it off completely as reports suggest they are contemplating going ahead with the tournament in an overseas country and Sri Lanka and UAE is being looked at as options.