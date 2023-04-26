Kohli vs Mohammed Siraj: Virat Hitting Back To Back Sixes Ahead Of KKR Clash | VIDEO

Home

Kohli vs Mohammed Siraj: Virat Hitting String Of Sixes Ahead Of KKR Clash | VIDEO

On Wednesday, ahead of KKR clash Royal Challengers Bangalore shared a video where Siraj is bowling to Kohli and he got beaten two consecutive times but after that, he started slamming the ball.

Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bangalore is currently at their home ground as the side will face Kolkata Knight Riders for match 36 of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2023. RCB is in good form as the side has won four out of seven games. In the absence of regular skipper Faf du Plessis, former captain Kohli is leading the side.

RCB’s star pacer Mohammed Siraj is in lethal form as he is the contender of the Purple cap this season. On Wednesday, ahead of KKR clash Royal Challengers Bangalore shared a video where Siraj is bowling to Kohli and he got beaten two consecutive times but after that, he started slamming the ball. The video got viral on social space in no time, here is the video:

Virat vs Siraj in the nets was a high intense quality match up! Here’s how the duo prepared for this evening’s big clash against KKR.#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2023 #RCBvKKR pic.twitter.com/rBZKpgqB9z — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 26, 2023

“The way I operate in the Powerplay, I stuck to the same approach. When the ball is new, obviously there is some swing. After that, we all know what King Kohli is capable of when he is in form. He smashed me all over the Chinnaswamy,” said Siraj.

On the other hand, The two-time champions Kolkata have looked clueless in their last four outings, losing at home while also on the road. The Nitish Rana-led side is currently in the seventh spot with just two wins from seven games.

Teams (From):

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Akash Deep, Finn Allen, Anuj Rawat, Avinash Singh, Manoj Bhandage, Michael Bracewell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Siddarth Kaul, Virat Kohli, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Wayne Parnell, Harshal Patel, Suyash Prabhudessai, Rajan Kumar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Karn Sharma, Himanshu Sharma, Sonu Yadav, Vijaykumar Vyshak, David Willey.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana (capt), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh, N Jagadeesan, Vaibhav Arora, Suyash Sharma, David Wiese, Kulwant Khejroliya, Litton Das, Mandeep Singh, Jason Roy.

