Virat Kohli Vs MS Dhoni In IPL 2024 Opener As Defending Champions CSK Face RCB On March 22

Five-times Mumbai Indians will take on Gujarat Titans on March 24 which is likely to be the biggest rivalry in IPL 2024.

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024

New Delhi: Defending champions Chennai Super Kings will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2024 opener on March 22 as the organisers announced the schedule of the first 21 matches on Thursday. The tournament opener is to be played in Chennai. This year, the IPL 2024 is going to be played in two phases due to the Lok Sabha elections, the dates of which are yet to be announced. However, unlike the previous year, the matches for the first 21 matches will begin at 2:30 PM IST (day games) and 6:30 PM IST (night games). In previous years, the matches used to start at 3:30 PM IST and & 7:30 PM IST.

Punjab Kings will start their campaign on March 23 against Delhi Capitals in Mohali while two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders begin their tourney on the same day at home against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals take on Lucknow Super Gaints on March 24 in Jaipur. Meanwhile, five-time champions Mumbai Indians start their campaign against 2022 winner Gujarat Titans on March 24, which is going to one of the biggest rivalry in the tournament.

– TATA #IPL2024 Schedule is HERE! Get ready for the thrill, excitement and fun to begin! Save this post so you don’t have to search for it again It’s #CSKvRCB, @msdhoni @imVkohli in the opener! Who’s your pick ? #IPLSchedule #IPLonStar pic.twitter.com/oNLx116Uzi — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 22, 2024

For the unknown, Gujarat Titans won the 2022 season under Hardik Pandya before the India all-rounder returning to his first IPL franchise in December last year in one of the high-profile trades. As per the format, 10 teams are divided into two groups of five. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals chose to play their first two home games in Visakhapatnam.

In the group stage, each team plays 14 games facing the other four sides in their group two times each (home and away basis, four teams in the other group once, and the remaining team two times. The general elections are expected to be held in April-May.

Only in 2009, the IPL, in its entirety, was held overseas (South Africa) while the 2014 edition was partially held in the UAE due to the general elections. However, in 2019, the tournament was held in India despite the elections. The BCCI also stated they are working closely with the government and security agencies in following all necessary protocols and advisories related to the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections in India.

“Once the dates for the 18th Lok Sabha elections are announced, the Board will review and address any issues pertaining to the schedule of the first two weeks. Subsequently, the BCCI will work in tandem with local authorities to finalize the schedule for the remainder of the season, taking into account the polling dates,” BCCI stated in a release.

CSK Are Defending Champions of IPL 2023

Despite being not fully fit, MS Dhoni led CSK to the title last season, beating Gujarat Titans in the final that was marred by rain. Played at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad, the summit clash had to be played in two days because of downpour. It was also the first final in the history of IPL that was played in two days.

CSK’s IPL 2024 Match Schedule

Besides the opening encounter, the Dhoni-led side take on Gujarat Titans on March 26, also at home. The Yellow Army then hit the road with their next two matches against Delhi Capitals (March 31 in Vizag) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (April 5 in Hyderabad).

RCB’s IPL 2024 Match Schedule

After the opening games, RCB play their next three games at home against Punjab Kings (March 25), KKR (March 29) and LSG (April 2). Then they travel to Jaipur to face Rajasthan Royals on April 6.

