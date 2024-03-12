Home

Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma? Nasser Hussain Spots Difference Between Two as Test Captains

Asking fans not to confuse Rohit as a laidback cricketer, Nasser reckoned Kohli was more on the face.

Dharamsala: Captain Rohit Sharma was brilliant over the last two months as he led India to a phenomenal 4-1 series win over England. With the series done and dusted, there are now talks over Rohit and Virat Kohli as Test captains – who is better? Former English captain Nasser Hussain was asked about the difference between Rohit and Virat as leaders. Asking fans not to confuse Rohit as a laidback cricketer, Nasser reckoned Kohli was more on the face.

“I think sometimes people confuse Rohit as a laidback cricketer who just lets the game drift. There is a lot of skill, thought, and brilliance about his batting. And I thought he had an excellent series as captain. He himself said in the press conference that he has had to learn and adapt his own style of captaincy at times,” Hussain said on Sky Sports.

“Earlier on in the series, he didn’t bowl (Ravi) Ashwin with the new ball. And (Ben) Duckett, sitting there and waiting with his nemesis Ashwin, would get to 60s-70s before Ashwin comes on. But Rohit learnt from something he wasn’t getting right. In cricket, there is a grey area in there, and you do not get things right, sometimes,” Hussain added.

“When you got Bumrah and Siraj, with the new ball burst. The use of Ashwin later in the second innings with the new ball, has been pivotal. So don’t confuse (Rohit with Virat’s captaincy) because he has come off the back of Virat Kohli. In your face, aggressive captain. In the huddle at Lord’s, saying let’s unleash hell on the England batting lineup. Rohit is not quite the same sort of person,” he concluded.

