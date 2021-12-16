Mumbai: Who is speaking the truth and who is lying? That is exactly what is happening in Indian cricket. While the BCCI President said that Virat Kohli was informed well in advance about the ODI captaincy call, the latter rubbished that claim. On Wednesday, during the press conference – Kohli made headlines by admitting that he was never informed about the ODI captaincy axing.Also Read - Virat Kohli ODI Captaincy Row: Ex-Pakistan Cricketer Danish Kaneria on Why South Africa Tour is Kohli's 'Last Chance' to Prove Himself

While that statement by Kohli created a lot of noise on social space, a BCCI official has now revealed the entire truth. The BCCI official says that Kohli was kept in the loop. He also confirmed that Kohli was asked not to quit the T20 captaincy, which the ex-India ODI captain denied.

"Virat Kohli can't say that we didn't keep him in the loop. We spoke to Virat in Sept and asked him not to quit the T20 captaincy. Once Virat gave up the T20 captaincy on his own, it was difficult to have 2 white ball captains. Chetan Sharma told Virat about the ODI captaincy on the morning of the meeting," a BCCI official was quoted as saying by India Today.

Eyes would be on Kohli as he would lead the Indian side in the South Africa tour. Kohli and fans would hope India wins their first Test series on SA soil. This is their eighth tour to the Rainbow nation.