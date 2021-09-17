Dubai: Why did Virat Kohli decide to step down as T20 captain after the T20 World Cup? While Kohli in his tweet admitted that he wanted to focus on his batting, there are several theories that are doing the rounds.Also Read - WTC Loss, IPL Drought, Challenges With Selectors Reason Behind Virat Kohli Stepping Down as Team India T20 Captain: Report

While some reports hint that the WTC loss and the IPL drought was the major reason behind it, a fresh claim states that Kohli asked the new BCCI selection committee to drop Rohit Sharma as ODI vice-captain due to age.

The PTI report also states that Kohli wanted Rishabh Pant or KL Rahul as his deputy in T20Is.

While the report does not name anyone specific but quotes a board official stating, “This didn’t go down well with the Board which believes that Kohli doesn’t want an actual successor”.

The report further adds, “Virat knew that he would have been removed from white ball captaincy. If the team doesn’t do well at the UAE World T20, he was gone for good as far as white-ball leadership is concerned,” a BCCI insider, in the know of things, told PTI.

Kohli has so far led India in 95 ODIs, and with 65 wins along with 27 defeats, has a winning percentage of 70.43. In 45 T20Is so far where he has been the captain, India has won 27 times while losing 14 times.

On the other hand, Rohit Sharma has led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles. Also, Rohit has a stupendous record as captain of India in the limited matches he stepped into the skipper’s shoes. In T20Is, he has captained them 19 times of which they have won 15 and lost four.