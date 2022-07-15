London: There has been massive criticism over Virat Kohli being rested for the upcoming tour to West Indies. As per a report in the TOI, Kohli did not want to travel to the West Indies and wanted a break. The same report also suggests that Kohli has assured BCCI his availability for the upcoming Asia Cup.Also Read - Jos Buttler Backs Virat Kohli Despite Criticism Over Poor Form After Failure at Lord's During the 2nd ODI Between Ind-Eng

"The team management and selectors wanted to play a full-strength T20I team from the ongoing England tour. But Kohli insisted he wanted a break and did not want to travel to the West Indies," BCCI source told TOI.

Given his dip in form in T20Is, it was important for him to play these matches and get back in touch as his place in the T20 side is under scrutiny. Now, all Kohli is left with is the Asia Cup and three T20Is against Australia to get his form back ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Currently, he is part of the Indian ODI team. After missing the opening ODI due to a mild groin injury, he made a comeback in the second game. During the second ODI at Lord’s, Kohli got a brilliant start but then could not carry on and get a big score. He departed for 16 off 25 balls. He fished at one outside the off-stump against David Willey only to find and edge. Jos Buttler did the rest.

With one more ODI to go, Kohli would like to get among the runs as that would give him confidence and he needs it at this time.