New Delhi: Former India skipper Virat Kohli featured in his 100th Test match as India beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 222 runs in the 1st Test in Mohali on Sunday. Apart from being a consistent performer, one also need to be equally great on fitness if a cricketer wants to achieve the feat of 100 matches. Kohli is a perfect example and idol when it comes to fitness and has dedicated to his physical game ever since he made his huge transformation in his starting years. Former India physio, Ashish Kaushik reveals what makes Virat Kohli one of the fittest cricketer of the game.

Kaushik recalls the time before the 2011 World Cup semi-final against Pakistan when the RCB man endured neck and jaw pain and was determined to get it through.

"His pain tolerance is phenomenal. Some players get affected by pain more than others – pain being a subjective marker – but Kohli has got a tremendous ability to endure pain and look for solutions. I remember he had some neck and jaw pain before the 2011 World Cup semi-final in Mohali but he would take everything extremely, extremely lightly, and somehow know that he can work through it," Kaushik told to Cricbuzz.

He says that that Kohli wanted to set a bar for himself when it comes to fitness so that everyone can compare him with the best athletes in the world.

“A cricketer would at best compare himself to another cricketer but he was a guy who was willing to put himself out there and be compared with the best athletes in the world. Sometimes we don’t realize how big that point is. That is not something that anybody does. Because then you’re setting yourself a bar which is bloody hard to achieve. Just the fact that you are willing to do that means that you are willing to go all the way”, he told.

”The same self-awareness and self-belief also allowed Kohli to take his fitness to a different level”, Kaushik added.