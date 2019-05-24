Ready to roll in the forthcoming ICC World Cup 2019, India captain Virat Kohli held no bars in a candid chat during a promotional event. Kohli, who will be leading India for the second time in a big ICC tournament would be looking to leave a mark at the world stage with his captaincy skills. On being asked to pick his favourite player in the World Cup side, Kohli wasted no time in naming Shane Warne as his all-time favourite bowler.

Speaking about the Australian legend, the 30-year-old said: “There have been so many great players in the past and it is tough to name one. But, if I have to pick one player in my team than it has to be Shane Warne. I’m always fascinated by his bowling. Just being in the same XI alongside him and watching him bowl would be a treat for any player”. The world number one batsman also picked South African skipper Faf du Plessis in his side from the other participating teams in the upcoming World Cup, starting on May 30 in UK.

All the 10 captains were given a hypothetical situation wherein they could pick any player from the other side and there were some interesting answers with answers ranging from Jasprit Bumrah to Rashid Khan.

“It is very difficult to choose someone. We feel we are such a strong side. But if I have to choose one from the current lot…since AB (de Villiers) is retired now, I would choose Faf (du Plessis),” said Kohli at the official captains’ media conference.

Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza picked Kohli to be a part of his side. Pointing towards Kohli, Mortaza said: “I would choose that guy.”

Du Plessis preferred to pick bowlers rather than batsmen but when asked if he would not like to have Kohli in his team, the South African said “Virat is my batting team”.

“I will pick a few players, mainly bowlers. For bowling attack…Jasprit Bumrah, he is bowling really well at the moment. As Virat said, he is a multi-format bowler. Then there is exciting spinner Rashid Khan, Pat Cummins from Australia.

Team that will go till the end of the tournament will be the ones that do well with the ball. Bowlers who have capabilities of taking wickets,” said du Plessis.

New Zealander Kane Williamson agreed with his South African counterpart, saying bowlers will play a key role. “Bowlers will play a big part and I would love to have Rashid Khan in my team,” said Williamson.

England’s Eoin Morgan said: “I won’t change anything about my team. Ponting is part of Australia’s coaching side, so I would take Ricky Ponting.”

Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed picked up Jos Butler, while Australian Aaron Finch went for Proteas strike bowler Kagiso Rabada. “Rabada is one guy who has amazing energy. He is a superstar,” said Finch. The choice for Sri Lankan captain Dimuth Karunaratne was Ben Stokes. “He (Stokes) is a game changer. We know what he can do.”

