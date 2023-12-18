Home

Sports

Virat Kohli Was Biggest Wicket That Changed The Whole Tempo in ODI World Cup, Reckons Ravi Shastri

Virat Kohli Was Biggest Wicket That Changed The Whole Tempo in ODI World Cup, Reckons Ravi Shastri

Kohli is currently in South Africa and will now feature in the upcoming Test series against SA which is scheduled to start from December 26 and the first match will be played at SuperSport Park Cricket Stadium in Centurion, Gauteng, South Africa.

Virat Kohli Was Biggest Wicket That Changed The Whole Tempo in ODI World Cup, Reckons Ravi Shastri

New Delhi: Former India captain Ravi Shastri lavished praise on Virat Kohli for his heroics in the recently concluded ODI World Cup where India lost the final against Australia at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium.

Trending Now

Kohli was the highest run-getter of the tournament as he scored 765 runs and also won the man of the tournament award for his impressive performance with the bat in the marquee event.

You may like to read

Former India coach Shastri revealed that Kohli’s wicket was the game-changer for India in the World Cup.

“There are very few ambassadors of Test cricket like Virat Kohli. He brings energy to the field as a captain and as a player. In the World Cup Final, he was the biggest wicket that changed the whole tempo of the game and silenced the crowd” said Ravi Shastri.

Kohli is currently in South Africa and will now feature in the upcoming Test series against SA which is scheduled to start from December 26 and the first match will be played at SuperSport Park Cricket Stadium in Centurion, Gauteng, South Africa.

India Test squad for South Africa: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Prasidh Krishna, KS Bharat (wk).

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.