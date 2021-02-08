Former English cricketer David Lloyd did not seem too impressed with India skipper Virat Kohli’s tactics to build pressure on the visitors on Monday at Chennai during the first Test. Lloyd reckoned Kohli was appealing like a manic. The Englishman also accused the India captain of trying to influence the umpires in the middle. Also Read - IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 4: Ravichandran Ashwin Leads India Fightback as Hosts Chase 420 to Win

"He was appealing manically on the fourth day and called for two shocking reviews in the middle session. The commentators said he was trying to lift his team. I reckon he was trying to influence the umpires," Llyod wrote in his coloumn for the DailyMail.

Lloyd also reckoned that it is the high stakes on the match and the seering heat that got the better of the players.

“We saw it after India had spent 190 overs in the field and now we’ve seen it with England. Opening the batting is as tough as it gets after you’ve been fielding that long in searing heat,” he added.

Meanwhile, Kohli-led India will resume the massive 420-run chase with Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara in the middle. The hosts have already lost Rohit Sharma and posted 39/1 at Stumps on Day 4. The Gill-Pujara duo will play a crucial role to set up the game for hosts on the final day. India will also need Virat Kohli to get back to his best to keep their hopes alive in the game. Meanwhile, England captain Joe Root will bank on his spin duo Jack Leach and Dom Bess to contain Indian innings.

Day 4 of the Chennai Test brought several twists and turns at various stages of the game. India resumed their innings from 257/6 at Day 4 as Washington Sundar and Ravichandran Ashwin battled hard against England to extend their stand by 80 runs. However, Jack Leach broke the partnership with an excellent delivery which Ashwin edged to wicketkeeper Jos Buttler. The tail failed to give any fight to England bowlers as India were bowled out for 337. Interestingly, the visitors decided to not enforce follow-on after taking the massive 241-run lead.