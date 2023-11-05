Home

Virat Kohli Watches PAK Vs NZ ODI World Cup 2023 Clash While Getting Haircut On Birthday Eve – See Viral PIC

Virat Kohli is celebrating his 35th birthday on Sunday when India take on South Africa in ODI World Cup 2023 encounter.

Kolkata: Virat Kohli was caught watching the Pakistan vs New Zealand encounter in the ongoing ODI World Cup while getting a haircut in Kolkata on the eve of his birthday, the photo of which went viral on social media. Kohli, who is celebrating his 35th birthday today, will be a part of the Indian side that will take on South Africa at the Eden Gardens from 2 PM IST. Notably, South Africa joined India in the semifinals following Pakistan’s 21-run win over New Zealand via DLS method.

In the picture, Kohli was focussed on the match that was being live-streamed on his mobile phone while the barber got his lengths and breaths right. Although the outcome of the Pakistan vs New Zealand didn’t impact India at this moment, it might play a major role as far as Men in Blue’s semifinal opponents are concerned.

Virat Kohli was watching the Pakistan Vs New Zealand match while having the haircut. pic.twitter.com/DyFW73XrKP — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 5, 2023

