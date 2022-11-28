Virat Kohli: When Moeen Ali Realised The King Is Back | EXCLUSIVE

England all-rounder Moeen Ali in an exclusive interview with india.com spoke at length about star India batter Virat Kohli’s form and recalled a time during Asia Cup 2022 when he thought that the 34-year-old is back to his best.

Virat Kohli: When Moeen Ali Realised The King Is Back | EXCLUSIVE

Abu Dhabi: England all-rounder Moeen Ali in an exclusive interview with india.com spoke at length about star India batter Virat Kohli’s form and recalled a time during Asia Cup 2022 when he thought that the 34-year-old is back to his best and is looking increasingly dangerous ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022. Kohli was in his element in the quadrennial event in Australia earlier in the month, ending the tournament as the highest run-getter as England went on to clinch their second T20 title.

Moeen, who is the captain of Morrisville Samp Army – a team that features in the Abu Dhabi T10 and currently finds itself at the top of the table spoke to india.com on the sidelines of the tournament.

“I’m very happy with the way Virat Kohli has played. He is back. Actually, in the Asia Cup, he was back because of some of the shots he played. I felt like he was dangerous now, and he played brilliantly in the World Cup, so it’s great to see such a great player come back, and hopefully, we will see a lot more from him,” said the 35-year-old.

While speaking about the mental aspect of England leading into the T20 World Cup final against Pakistan at the MCG, the star all-rounder said, “Obviously we were aware that this is a big game against Pakistan at the MCG with 85000 people, but we were approaching it in the same manner as we would in any other. We just got India out of the World Cup in Adelaide, which gave us a lot of confidence. Obviously, when you play against Pakistan, you have to play well, as they are a brilliant team in the World Cup, but as long as you stick to your game, it will be fine.”

Morrisville Samp Army have hit a purple patch in the ongoing Abu Dhabi T10 league, having won their first 3 matches on a trot and so far, remains the only unbeaten team in the tournament.

When And Where To Watch Abu Dhabi T10 League:

India

Live Telecast On Sports18 Khel, Jio Cinema, Colors Cineplex, and Colors Cineplex HD.

United Kingdom

Live Telecast On Sky Sports Cricket and FreeSports.

Pakistan

Live Telecast On Tapmad TV and Ten Sports HD.

United Arab Emirates

Live Telecast On CriicLife3.

Australia

Live Telecast On Fox Sports.

Bangladesh

Live Telecast On T Sports.