India cricket captain Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma have become parents to a baby girl. Anushka gave birth to a baby girl at Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital earlier on Monday with Kohli making the announcement via his social media accounts. Also Read - Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Become Proud Parents of Baby Girl; From Shikhar Dhawan, Ravichandran Ashwin - Twitter Congratulates Team India Captain And Bollywood Superstar

“We are thrilled to share with you that we’ve been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers, and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat (sic),” he posted on Instagram. Also Read - Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Blessed With Baby Girl, Netizens Start With Meme Fest And Ofcourse It Has Taimur Ali Khan In It!

The couple had announced their pregnancy last year in August, ahead of the IPL 2020 with Kohli returning home midway from the ongoing tour of Australia on paternity leave.

Anushka had accompanied Virat to the UAE where the entire 13th season of IPL was held due to the coronavirus pandemic. After the end of the season, she then returned home while Kohli flew with his India teammates to Sydney in November for Australia tour.

Kohli was part of the limited-overs led of the tour and a lone Test match. He led India to a 1-2 series defeat in the ODIs before winning the preceding T20I series by a similar margin.

He was part of the historic first ever day-night Test between India and Australia in Adelaide which the tourists went on to lose by eight wickets. After a pep talk with his teammates, Kohli returned home to be with his pregnant wife for the birth of their first child.

His decision to leave the tour midway drew mixed reactions though. However, the likes of Aaron Finch and Steve Smith backed his call to keep family above playing international cricket.