Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting believes that the Virat Kohli will be the captain of Indian team as long as he wants to. Ponting claims it after stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane impressed everyone with his captaincy skills in the ongoing Boxing Day Test against Australia. Rahane is appointed India's stand-in captain in the absence of Kohli, who has been granted paternity leave for the birth of his child.

Rahane got huge praises from cricket fraternity for his field placements and bowling changes on the Day 1 of ongoing Test. While on Day 2, the Mumbaikar slammed a magnificent knock to put India ahead in the game. Rahane is currently unbeaten on 104 as India have already taken an 82-run lead.

Ponting feels if Kohli decides to stand down as captain then it will be a scary thing for world cricket.

“Virat will be captain of India as long as he wants to, but if he thinks standing down is going to make him an even better player, then that’s a scary thing for world cricket,” Ponting told cricket.com.au.

“I’m not doubting Kohli’s captaincy skills or credentials at all, I’m just saying it’s going to take something special to pick up the pieces and Rahane’s been able to do that so far.

“I don’t think there’ll be pressure from anywhere else for Kohli to do that but let’s wait and see.”

Kohli has been one of the most successful captains for India in Test cricket as under his leadership the Asian giants have won 14 of 20 completed Test series, losing four times.

Ponting further heaped huge praise on Rahane’s gritty knock on Day 2 and called it a Cheteshwar Pujara-like innings.

“He’s almost played a (Cheteshwar) Pujara-like innings No thrills, he’s hit very few boundaries but he’s just continually backing his defence and trying to wear the Australian bowlers down,” Ponting said.

The Australian skipper further pointed out the errors which the hosts made in the field placements for Rahane.

“I think the Australians haven’t made him cover drive enough. I think they’ve been a little bit short and they’ve plugged that cover region.

“That nick that we saw that went between Paine and Smith, I think that could have been covered with another slip in place and leave the cover area open,” Ponting concluded.