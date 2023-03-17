Home

Virat Kohli Will Hit a Century in ODI Series – Wasim Jaffer PREDICTS Ahead of India-Australia 1st ODI

Ind vs Aus, 1st ODI: Hailing Kohli as one of the best in ODIs, former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer expects the ex-captain to hit a century or two in the series.

Mumbai: Virat Kohli, arguably the best batter of the generation ended a dry spell of centuries in red-ball cricket last week, and now he gets ready for the ODI series versus Australia. With this being the year of the ODI World Cup, Kohli is a key player for the Indian team and his form in the upcoming three matches would mean a lot. Hailing Kohli as one of the best in ODIs, former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer expects the ex-captain to hit a century or two in the series.

“I would say there is no competition in one-day cricket for Virat Kohli. I expect Virat Kohli to get at least one century in this series and it might be a failure based on his standards if he doesn’t. While I anticipate one century, but he has the potential to score even two. He also likes playing against Australia and when he has form, it continues for a long time. So, fingers crossed, we get to see his centuries,” Jaffer on ESPNCricinfo’s Timeout.

It’s going to be a hectic year for India in 50-overs cricket. The Men in Blue have already played six ODIs in the first month of the year and the second phase of their preparations starts with three 50-over matches against Australia followed by three matches away in West Indies, the Asia Cup in Pakistan or in UAE, eventually ending with three more ODIs against Australia in September 2023, just before the start of the World Cup in October-November.

