New Delhi: Former BCCI chief selector Kiran More reckons that it is just a matter of time before we see Virat Kohli leaving the captaincy and giving it to Rohit Sharma in limited-overs cricket and T20Is. Currently, Virat Kohli is the captain of the Indian cricket team in all three formats while Ajinkya Rahane is his deputy in Test matches and Rohit Sharma in ODIs and T20Is. Also Read - Rishabh Pant Can Lead Indian Team in Future - Kiran More

While talking about split captaincy former BCCI chief selector Kiran More told India TV, “I think the vision of the board drives these things. I believe Rohit Sharma will get a chance soon. Virat Kohli is a shrewd captain who played under MS Dhoni. How long he wants to captain the ODIs and T20s, he will also think. You will learn a lot more about these decisions after the England tour.” Also Read - Wasim Akram Picks Four Favourite Teams For T20 World Cup

“It [Split captaincy] can work in India. What the senior players think about the Indian team’s future is very important. With Virat Kohli, captaining three teams isn’t that easy plus he has to perform as well. And I give him the credit for it because performing in every format while captaining and winning… but, I think there will be a time when Virat Kohli will say ‘Now it’s enough, let Rohit lead the side,” added More. Also Read - WTC Final: Need to be Prepared For Guile of Ravindra Jadeja And Ravichandran Ashwin - Henry Nicholls

At the moment, Rohit takes over the white ball captaincy in absence of Kohli while Rahane does the job in Test matches. Rohit becomes an automatic choice for captaincy in limited-overs cricket, given the fact that he is one of the most successful captains in the Indian Premier League and his white-ball record is as good as anybody in the world, both with the bat and while leading the side.