Leicester: The last week has been good for Virat Kohli, who has been going through a lean patch for some time now. Last week, Kohli hit a classy 67 against Leicestershire in a tour game ahead of the fifth and final Test against England. Expecting big runs from him in the upcoming Test vs England, former India opener Virender Sehwag reckoned Kohli's bad days are over.

"Do you remember when was the last time, Kohli scored a century? Even I don't remember. He would definitely want that he scores big in this Edgbaston Test which is the series decider," he told on Sony's pre-match show 'Extra Innings.'

"I think his bad days are over. Ab lagta hai behtar din ayenge (I think now his better days will come) and they have already started. He has scored fifty in both the innings." (Kohli scored a fifty in the 2nd innings and he scored 33 runs in the first innings," Sehwag added.

Meanwhile, with Rohit Sharma likely to miss the fifth Test after testing positive for Covid – there are talks that Kohli would be asked to lead the side. There is no confirmation on that as yet. It was Kohli who led India in the four Tests against England last year. India lead the five-match Test series against England 2-1.

It will not be easy against an in-form English side who know the conditions better than India. Given his experience of playing in the UK, Kohli would hold the key for India in the final Test.