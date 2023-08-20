Home

Virat Kohli Will Score Lot Of Runs In ICC World Cup If He Approaches With Free Mind: Greg Chappell

Virat Kohli has been in tremendous form since last year's Asia Cup and scored as many as six hundreds across formats including one in the Indian Premier League.

Virat Kohli will be the key for India in ICC World Cup at home. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Former India head coach Greg Chappell believes that if Virat Kohli approaches the ICC World Cup at home in a free mind, the right-hander will do wonders for the Men in Blue at home later in the year.

Kohli has been a pillar in Indian cricket and is in tremendous form since the Asia Cup last year in the UAE. The former India captain scored as many as six years within this one-year time period including one in the Indian Premier League.

“If he can approach the tournament (ICC World Cup) in a free mind and prepare well, which he always does, he will score a lot of runs for India and will be a key influence in the competition,” Chappell told Rev Sportz.

The Australian opined that it was a free-mind Kohli, that the world got to see against Pakistan in a high-pressure game in the T20 World Cup last year. “That’s what Virat was able to do in the last World T-20 in Australia against Pakistan.

“If you go and see that innings again the one thing that will stand out is the kind of shots he played. He did not back away and try to slog, he did not charge the bowler and most of his shots were conventional cricket shots played according to the merit of the ball.

“In my book it was the perfect batting masterclass by the master himself,” he said. Kohli’s 82 not out made all the difference in that game at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. “I am sure Virat will want to be in a similar mental space in this World Cup,” added Chappell.

Chappel, who was the coach of the Indian side from 2005 to 2007, also cited Sachin Tendulkar’s example when the Master Blaster approached the Australian for help. “Let me take you back a little bit. When I was coach of India, Sachin called me one morning and wanted to come and see me.

“When he came into my room the first question he asked was “Why does batting get more difficult over time?” I remember telling him that over time you learn a lot and process all the information in your subconscious mind.

“As a talented youngster cutting your teeth in international cricket, all you do is see and hit the ball. You are not concerned about reputation, about pressure or about expectations. However, with time things change.

“With experience, you know what to expect, what the opposition bowlers are expected to bowl to you and how much the country wants you to succeed. All this information is there in your mind and can cause problems.

“The opponents too know much more about you over time and are better prepared. If you want to bat freely, you need to de-clutter your mind of all this information. You need to be mentally prepared and do so with a free mind. That’s the key.

“If you are able to free yourself up mentally, you can bat the way you did early on in your career and control the game,” he added.

