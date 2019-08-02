India tour of Windies 2019: India skipper Virat Kohli was at doing what he does best, win hearts! Ahead of the 1st T20I against West Indies, Kohli was seen obliging fans to autographs and selfies. There was a decent turnout at the Central Broward Regional Park in Florida to watch their heroes practice. After the session was over, Kohli was kind enough to go close to the fans and then give them happiness. During the session, Team India players opted for a football drill, something that has become very popular among cricketing sides. Here is the video posted by BCCI of Kohli winning hearts of fans ahead of the T20I series.

Skipper @imVkohli does know how to bring smiles and joy to the fans 😃😃👏🙏 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/lqrAUaCODY — BCCI (@BCCI) August 1, 2019

After failing to complete the dream of winning the World Cup, Team India will embark on a new journey keeping T20 World Cups in 2020 and 2021 in mind. The Men in Blue still have plenty to look forward to in the coming years with three major ICC trophies up for grabs. Apart from the two T20 World Cups, there is a World Test Championship which is also on the line. At least for the time being, the one-day format (ODIs) is set to take a back-seat.

Before leaving to West Indies, Virat Kohli said the line up of such trophies ensured ‘players always had something to play for, look forward to’. With two T20 World Cups in the next two years, India are playing an unprecedented number of matches in the format over the next one year; at least 20 T20Is from now till next IPL.

SQUADS —

India’s squad (for three T20Is): Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini

West Indies squad (for first 2 T20Is): Carlos Brathwaite (C), Anthony Bramble, John Campbell, Sheldon Cottrell, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Sunil Narine, Keemo Paul, Khary Pierre, Kieron Pollard, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Andre Russell, Oshane Thomas.