South African pacer Dale Steyn announced his retirement from international cricket after serving his country for 15 years. Dale Steyn has been one of the most consistent pacers for South Africa over the past decade. He has been one of the greats of the game and while the world wished him ‘happy’ retirement, his ex RCB mate Virat Kohli had a special message for the great. Kohli took to Twitter ahead of India’s final T20I against West Indies and his post read, “A true champion of the game. Happy retirement to the pace machine”.

A true champion of the game.

Happy retirement to the pace machine @DaleSteyn62 🙏🏼💯 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 5, 2019

At the age of 21, Dale Steyn made his Test debut in 2004 against England. He went on to become the number one Tets bowler very soon in his career and stayed there at the prime position for six years, the longest by any cricketer in any spot of ICC rankings. In the span of 15 years he has played 93 Tests, taking 439 wickets. Also, with eight appearances in the ICC Test team of the year, he holds the record of being picked up in the team for the most number of times. His last test Test was against Sri Lanka in February this year.