Days ahead of the start of another IPL season, RCB captain Virat Kohli dropped a massive update. Kohli – who smashed a crucial 80* off 52 balls as an opener in the decider against England – confirmed that he would be opening the batting in the IPL when he was asked if he would like to open the batting more often. With the middle-order settled, he also said that he looks forward to opening the batting with Rohit Sharma for the country in the future.

"I am going to open in the IPL as well. Have batted in different positions in the past. But I feel we have a solid middle order now. Will definitely like to partner Rohit at the top," Kohli said at the presentation.

Hailing the 36-run win as the 'complete' game, Kohli said it was even more special because India got the mammoth score without Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer's contribution.

“It was a complete game for us. Totally outplayed the opposition. Even with so much dew coming in, like last game we’ve defended the total again. Today was a complete game. Despite Rishabh and Iyer not getting a chance we put on 225,” Kohli added further while bagging the man of the series award.

Earlier in the day after being put in to bat, Rohit and Kohli got India off to the start they were after as the duo stitched 94 runs in nine overs before the Mumbai Indians captain perished. But that did not bog down Kohli as Suryakumar Yadav joined him. The duo seemed to take it a step further as SKY was doing most of the hitting while Kohli was happy to give him the strike. Once Surya was dismissed, Kohli took off as he accelerated.

India would now take on England in a three-match ODI series starting March 23.