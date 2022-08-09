New Delhi: Virat Kohli has not been in the best of form and that has drawn massive criticism in recent times. Even when he took a break after the English tour, there were eyebrows raised because his bat has not been doing the talking. Soon after the Indian squad for the upcoming Asia Cup was announced, there was massive reactions pouring in as Kohli was making a comeback.Also Read - Virat Kohli Fans Excited to See Him in Asia Cup 2022 vs Pakistan in Milestone 100th T20I | VIRAL TWEETS

Former selector Saba Karim reckons with the T20 World Cup coming up later in the year, the Asia Cup would be crucial for Kohli to return to form. Karim also said that he would have some competition for spots from Deepak Hooda and Shreyas Iyer.

"Asia Cup is a big tournament for Virat Kohli. A great chance to reinvent his form. The break is expected to benefit him because he is a great player who has played a lot of big innings. He has performed in T20 World Cup. However, he will be under pressure to perform because of the youngsters like Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer or Rishabh Pant in the middle order. It's great that the BCCI has backed the senior player in such a big tournament," he said while speaking to India News.

“It depends on Virat whether he will take it as healthy competition or pressure. I think he always enjoys and takes pressure as a challenge. It brings out the best of him. India need his contribution to win the T20 World Cup,” he added.