Trinidad: Over the last few months Virat Kohli has faced immense heat from experts and fans because his bat has not done the talking. To make things worse, Kohli has taken a break with the team touring West Indies. Knowing that he could have got back to form against a weal West Indies outfit may not have been the right call. After Shubman Gill and Shikhar Dhawan put on a 119-run stand after being put into bat on Friday by the hosts, fans reckon had Kohli been playing – he may have brought an end to his century-drought.Also Read - LIVE India vs West Indies 1st ODI 2022, Cricket Score: Shikhar Dhawan-Shubman Gill Half-Centuries Propel India to 308

#ViratKohli should have played WI series. Actually he should be playing almost all games till he gets his form going. — Sai Krish (@bsk5496) July 22, 2022

.@imVkohli should’ve played this series. Atleast could’ve seen him making a 50 if not 100. Enough of resting. From an average Virat Kohli fan. #ViratKohli #IndianCricketTeam #ViratKohli — Manichandra Rangu (@manichandra938) July 22, 2022

Shikhar Dhawan playing captain knock that’s really good looks in good form,Shubhman scored half century in West Indies at very age after Virat Kohli. missing king here #IndvsWI #ViratKohli #ShikharDhawan — Aditya (@pradeep__3576) July 22, 2022

What if #ViratKohli played against wi today in these conditions #100 #WIvsIND — Sanjit yadav (@SanjitY79864350) July 22, 2022

The ex-India captain is currently on a break and has travelled with his family to Paris. While he was initially expected to join the team for the Asia Cup, latest reports suggest that the selectors have asked him to join the team for the tour of Zimbabwe.