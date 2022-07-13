London: A report in ANI suggests Virat Kohli is yet to recover from the groin injury he picked up during the final T20I and that may prevent him from featuring in the second ODI at Lord’s on Thursday. While it remains to be seen how big a setback it would be for the team, the Rohit Sharma-led India hammered England by 10 wickets at the Oval in the ODI opener. During the first ODI on Tuesday, Kohli was replaced by batter Shreyas Iyer here at the Kennington Oval.Also Read - Virat Kohli's Injury More Than a Niggle if he Does Not Play 2nd ODI - Ex-Indian Spinner

During the opening ODI, Rohit confirmed the news and that send Twitter into speculation mode.

Following the 10-wicket win over England, Bumrah was asked about Kohli's status and would he be available for the remaining ODIs.

“I don’t know the status of his injury because I did not play the last game (3rd T20I). Hopefully, he recovers, but I really don’t know the status of his injury,” he said in the post-match press conference.

Bumrah ended with envious figures of six for 19 in 7.2 overs as India skittled out England for 110, their lowest against the visitors, after opting to bowl in overcast conditions.

Chasing a paltry 111 to win, captain Rohit Sharma (76 not out off 58) and Shikhar Dhawan (31 not out off 54), who was playing his first competitive game since the IPL, steered India home with an unbeaten 114-run stand off 18.4 overs.

While Dhawan understandably took time get into rhythm, Rohit regaled the crowd with some sublime shots, including the two front foot pulls off Craig Overton that went for a six and four.