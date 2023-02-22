Home

Virat Kohli’s 25K Runs To Career-Best Figures By Ravindra Jadeja: 10 Records Broken During 2nd IND-AUS Test

India retained the BGT, and during the game, Indian players broke numerous records.

New Delhi: India beat Australia in the second Test match of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023, played in Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi. Rohit Sharma-led India has taken a 2-0 lead during the match, cricketers broke numerous records. Here is take a look on 10 records which were broken during the second Test match

Cheteshwar Pujara played his 100th Test

Cheteshwar Pujara arguably one of the best Test batters in the World has played his 100th test against Australia. The star batter smashed a winning boundary for India in Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi.

Ravindra Jadeja’s Seven-Fer

Ravindra Jadeja who made a comeback in International cricket after his knee surgery has made a massive comeback and won Man of the Match in both the Test matches, apart from that the Indian star all-rounder picked up his career best seven wickets against Australia in the second Test match at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi.

25K runs for Kohli

Indian batting superstar Virat Kohli became the sixth batter in history to score 25,000 or more runs in international cricket.

Virat broke Sachin’s record

Virat broke Sachin Tendulkar’s record to become the fastest batter in international history to score 25K or more runs. He took 549 innings to reach the milestone in comparison to Sachin’s 577.

100 wickets for Ashwin and Lyon in BGT

Ravichandran Ashwin and Nathan Lyon became the second and third bowlers in history to take 100 or more wickets in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Lyon creates history

Nathan Lyon became the first Australian bowler and third overall to take 100 or more wickets against India in Test matches.

Jadeja equals Sachin’s record

By winning his second back-to-back POTM award in the 2nd Test against Australia, Jadeja equaled Sachin Tendulkar’s record of winning 8 Player of the Match awards in Tests played in India.

Rohit Sharma equals MS Dhoni’s record

After MS Dhoni, Rohit became the first Indian captain to win his first four Test matches as captain.

India retains BGT

Rohit Sharma’s Indian team became the first to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the fourth straight time.

Most victories over Australia

The win in Delhi was India’s 32nd over the Baggy Greens in Test matches. With this, they have created a new record for winning the most number of matches against one opponent.

