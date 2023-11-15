Home

Virat Kohli Breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s Record, Reaches Half-Century Of Centuries

Virat Kohli scored his 50th ODI hundred in a World Cup 2023 game against New Zealand on Wednesday, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar's 49 tons in 50-over cricket.

Virat Kohli gestures towards the dressing room after completing fifty against New Zealand in ODI World Cup 2023 semifinal. (Image: PTI)

Mumbai: Virat Kohli reached his record 50th ODI hundred on Wednesday in the ODI World Cup 2023 semifinal against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium, surpassing legendary Sachin Tendulkar’s 49. Infact, Kohli achieved his milestone in front of his idol, Tendulkar, who was in the stands along with legendary England footballer David Beckham.

More To Follow…

