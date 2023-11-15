Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • Virat Kohli Breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s Record, Reaches Half-Century Of Centuries

Virat Kohli Breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s Record, Reaches Half-Century Of Centuries

Virat Kohli scored his 50th ODI hundred in a World Cup 2023 game against New Zealand on Wednesday, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar's 49 tons in 50-over cricket.

Updated: November 15, 2023 5:08 PM IST

By Koushik Paul

Virat Kohli's 50th ODI hundred, Virat Kohli's 50th ODI hundred vs Netherlands, Virat Kohli's 50th ODI hundred in ODI World Cup 2023, Virat Kohli in ODI World Cup 2023, List of Virat Kohli's hundreds in ODIs, Number of Virat Kohli's hundreds in ODIs, Virat Kohli in ODIs, Virat Kohli's ODI records, India vs Netherlands, IND vs NED, India vs Netherlands in Bengaluru, Virat Kohli's ODI records at Chinnaswamy stadium,
Virat Kohli gestures towards the dressing room after completing fifty against New Zealand in ODI World Cup 2023 semifinal. (Image: PTI)

Mumbai: Virat Kohli reached his record 50th ODI hundred on Wednesday in the ODI World Cup 2023 semifinal against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium, surpassing legendary Sachin Tendulkar’s 49. Infact, Kohli achieved his milestone in front of his idol, Tendulkar, who was in the stands along with legendary England footballer David Beckham.

Trending Now

More To Follow…

You may like to read

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.