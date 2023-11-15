By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Virat Kohli Breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s Record, Reaches Half-Century Of Centuries
Virat Kohli scored his 50th ODI hundred in a World Cup 2023 game against New Zealand on Wednesday, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar's 49 tons in 50-over cricket.
Mumbai: Virat Kohli reached his record 50th ODI hundred on Wednesday in the ODI World Cup 2023 semifinal against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium, surpassing legendary Sachin Tendulkar’s 49. Infact, Kohli achieved his milestone in front of his idol, Tendulkar, who was in the stands along with legendary England footballer David Beckham.
Trending Now
More To Follow…
You may like to read
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.