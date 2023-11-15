Home

Sports

Virat Kohli’s 50th ODI Century Moment Shatters All Viewership Records; Clocks 5 Cr Realtime

Virat Kohli’s 50th ODI Century Moment Shatters All Viewership Records; Clocks 5 Cr Realtime

Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer's centuries helped India post 397 runs against New Zealand in first ODI World Cup semi-final.

Virat Kohli celebrating his 50th ODI century (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Virat Kohli shattered a plethora of records as he smashed his record-breaking 50th ODI ton at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, on November 15. Kohli during his astonishing knock broke all streaming records as more than 50 million (5 crores) people were watching the Indian stalwart batter play a once-in-a-lifetime knock.

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.