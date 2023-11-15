By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Virat Kohli’s 50th ODI Century Moment Shatters All Viewership Records; Clocks 5 Cr Realtime
Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer's centuries helped India post 397 runs against New Zealand in first ODI World Cup semi-final.
New Delhi: Virat Kohli shattered a plethora of records as he smashed his record-breaking 50th ODI ton at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, on November 15. Kohli during his astonishing knock broke all streaming records as more than 50 million (5 crores) people were watching the Indian stalwart batter play a once-in-a-lifetime knock.
