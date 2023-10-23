Virat Kohli’s 95 Vs New Zealand: List Of Records Former India Captain Broke In Dharamshala

Home

After his 95 against New Zealand on Sunday, Virat Kohli became the highest run-getter in ODI World Cup 2023 with 354 runs from five games.

Virat Kohli in action against New Zealand on Sunday in ODI World Cup 2023. (Image: BCCI)

New Delhi: Virat Kohli once again proved why he is a big match player as his 95-run knock helped India wallop New Zealand and rise to the top of the ODI World Cup 2023 standings on Sunday. Kohli, who had scored a century against Bangladesh, continued his rich form as he stood like a wall on one end and formed fifty-plus partnerships with Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja to keep India’s winning run intact. With five wins from as many matches, India are still atop the table with 10 points.

With 48 ODI hundreds already to his name, Kohli was looking to equal Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 49 ODI centuries at one stage. However, his plan to hit a six on 95 backfired as Glenn Phillips caught the former India captain on the boundary.

During his 104-ball 95, Kohli broke several records. Let’s take a look at some of them.

Virat Kohli became the first Indian cricketer to reach 3000 runs in all ICC white-ball tournaments – ODI World Cup, T20 World Cup, and ICC Champions Trophy.

Virat Kohli became the second-highest Indian and fourth-highest overall run-getter in ODI World Cups. In 31 games, Kohli has scored 1384 runs, including three centuries and nine half-centuries, with a highest of 107.

Virat Kohli overtook Sri Lankan legend Sanath Jayasuriya to become the fourth-highest run-scorer in ODIs. In 286 matches, Kohli has scored 13437 runs, overtaking Jayasiriya’s 13430 runs. Kohli currently has 48 ODI centuries to his name and 69 half-centuries. Sachin Tendulkar remains the No.1 on the list with 18426 runs.

After his fifty against New Zealand, Virat Kohli surpassed Rohit Sharma and Ricky Ponting and equalled Kumar Sangakkara and Shakib AL Hasan for most fifty-plus scores in World Cups. Kohli, Sangakkara and Shakib, all has 12 half-centuries in World Cups. Sachin Tendulkar is leading the chart with 21 fifty-plus scores to his name.

