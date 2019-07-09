India-New Zealand: India captain Virat Kohli was at it again! It seemed he did not like the pace of the match and hence started entertaining himself, rather than depending on someone else. Kohli seemed to be making some actions or we could say he was trying to egg the crowd at Old Trafford. This is not the first time that Kohli has been spotted making others chuckle. He was trying to imitate Sarfaraz during the Pakistan match and was spotted copying Bumrah’s action ahead of the semi-finals.

Here is the video posted a fan of Kohli:

At the time of filing the copy, the Kiwi’s were reeling at 162/4 in 41 overs. Williamson top-scored with 67 off 95 balls.