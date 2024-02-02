Home

Virat Kohli’s AVAILABILITY Reason Behind BCCI’s Delay in Announcement of India Squad For Last Three Tests?

Ind vs Eng: If all of this is to be believed, then Kohli's status could be the reason for the delay in announcement of the squad.

Vizag: A couple of days back, reports suggested that the Indian squad for the last three Test matches versus England would be announced – but that never happened. The announcement from the BCCI is yet to happen. In the meantime, the second Test at Vizag is underway and the squad for the remaining three Tests is not announced. Amid all of this, there is a report on Cricbuzz that suggests Kohli is not in the country. And the report also hints that his return could be further delayed. If all of this is to be believed, then Kohli’s status could be the reason for the delay in announcement of the squad.

