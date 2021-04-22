RCB and Virat Kohli stole the show on Thursday as they hammered Rajasthan Royals by 10 wickets at the Wankhede Stadium. While Kohli looked in fluent form, it was Devdutt Padikkal who dominated the show as he slammed his maiden IPL ton. Also Read - Live RCB vs RR IPL 2021: Ton-up Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli Power Bangalore to Comprehensive 10-Wicket Win Over Rajasthan

But, it was Kohli’s celebration after fifty that has become the talk on the social space. After reaching his 40th IPL fifty, Kohli – who became the first player to score 6000 IPL runs – kissed and then gestured a cradle indicating that he is dedicating the knock to his newborn daughter, Vamika. Also Read - Virat Kohli Reaches Another Milestone, Becomes 1st Cricketer to Score 6000 IPL Runs

Here is how Twitterverse reacted: Also Read - IPL 2021, PBKS vs MI Head to Head, Prediction Match 17 at Chepauk Stadium: Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Predicted Playing XIs, Toss, Squads For Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians

Baby celebration by Virat Kohli for “Vamika” after he reached fifty. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8cC2ppdOxx — Abhi. (@Abhicricket18) April 22, 2021