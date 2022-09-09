Dubai: Without a doubt, ex-India cricket captain Virat Kohli is one of the most popular athletes in the world. Thanks to his popularity, he has innumerable fans across the world and is a hit favourite among girls. Often his fans get noticed during a match when he is going great guns. Recently, a Pakistan fangirl garnered massive attention on social media after Kohli smashed his much-awaited 71st international century on Thursday during an Asia Cup 2022 Super Four match versus Afghanistan. Kohli hit a brilliant 122* off 61 balls. His 61-ball stay was laced with 12 fours and six maximums.Also Read - Video: When Queen Elizabeth II Met Ex Indian Cricket Captain Virat Kohli, Netizen's Asked Him To Bring Back Kohinoor

Following Kohli's 71st international ton, the Kohli fan from Pakistan uses the Instagram handle with the name, "Love Khaani".

Here are a few Instagram reels shared from the handle where the Kohli fan from Pakistan:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Love Khaani (@lovekhaani)