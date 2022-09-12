Dubai: Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 23 runs on Sunday to clinch the Asia Cup 2022. Following the Pakistan loss, there were cricketers who had a meltdown and of course the fans – but there was one fan who stole the show. It was a Virat Kohli fan who became popular recently during the Asia Cup who is again in the news. The Instagram handle ‘Love Khaani’ is being searched a lot and that is because of her message after the Pakistan loss. She said if Pakistan cannot win, India should have won and that would have made her happy.Also Read - Babar Azam's Famous 'This Too Shall Pass' Message For Virat Kohli Trends After Sri Lanka Beat Pakistan in Asia Cup Final | VIRAL TWEETS

In the video, she has tears in her eyes as she congratulates her Lankan counterparts at the Dubai International stadium.

For the Lankans, it was a victory that was just not about cricket but way beyond that with much deeper historical and political importance.

It was one for posterity as Sri Lanka first raised themselves from the dungeons to reach 170 for 6 from a hopeless 58 for 5 because of Bhanuka Rajapaksa’s 45-ball-71, easily one of the best knocks under pressure in T20s in recent times.

If that wasn’t enough, Pakistan, who were cruising along at 93 for 2, was finally bowled out Pakistan for 147 as pacer Pramod Madushan (4/34 in 4 overs) and leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga (3/27 in 4 overs) ensured that the few thousands of Sri Lankan fans out cheered the 20,000 odd Pakistan fans.

Brief scores: Sri Lanka 170/6 in 20 overs (Bhanuka Rajapaksa 71 not out, Wanindu Hasaranga 36; Haris Rauf 3/29) beat Pakistan 147 all out in 20 overs (Mohammad Rizwan 55, Iftikhar Ahmed 32; Pramod Madushan 4/34, Wanindu Hasaranga 3/27) by 23 overs

