‘Virat Kohli’s Best Is Yet To Come’ – Ex-Pakistan Skipper Makes Bold Statement Ahead Of IND Vs AUS Test Series

Virat Kohli is a part of the Indian squad that will play four Tests against Australia in Border Gavaskar Trophy starting on February 9.

Virat Kohli would be looking Test series against Australia count. (Image: witter)

New Delhi: Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has stated that Virat Kohli’s best is yet to come despite the right-hander’s excellent return to form. Kohli is a part of the Indian squad that will take on Australia in the upcoming Border Gavaskar Trophy starting on February 9.

“Virat Kohli’s best is yet to come,” Butt, said on his YouTube channel. “He has become fluent but is not back in full flow. He had golden years in which he was unstoppable,” added the left-hander Pakistan opener.

Kohli endured a lean patch for almost three years before burting with form in the Asia Cup last year. Since then, Kohli has been unstoppable and has already scored four centuries – one in T20Is and three in ODIs.

The 34-year-old would like to continue his excellent run in the longest format of the game against Australia. Butt also compared Kohli with former Sri Lankan skipper Kumar Sangakkara. “When you look at Kumar Sangakkara’s career, the way he played towards the end of it was just amazing. He didn’t play in the same fashion when he was young,” said Butt.

India will be playing four Tests against Australia with the first game starting in Nagpur. The second, third and fourth Tests will be played in Delhi, Dharamshala and Ahmedabad respectively.