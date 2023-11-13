Virat Kohli’s ‘Beti ko Ghar Leke Jana Hai’ After Landing in Mumbai Goes VIRAL – WATCH

Home

Ind vs NZ: While walking towards his vehicle after stepping out of the airport, Kohli asked the fans to stay away and quiet as his daughter was sleeping and he did not want her to get disturbed.

Mumbai: After a night to remember in Bengaluru, former India captain Virat Kohli was the first to reach Mumbai for the semi0final against New Zealand on Wednesday. On the morning after the match against Netherlands in Chinnaswamy, Kohli was in Mumbai with an early morning flight. Kohli was accompanied by his wife, Anushka Sharma and his daughter. While walking towards his vehicle after stepping out of the airport, Kohli asked the fans to stay away and quiet as his daughter was sleeping and he did not want her to get disturbed. Here is the adorable video of what exactly transpired.

Meanwhile, after his fifty with the bat, Kohli dismissed Netherlands captain Scott Edwards in his second over at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday. The former India captain tried bowling a wide but Edwards doesn’t want him to bowl an extra. Edwards tried to glance the ball away down the leg-side but KL Rahul did brilliant work behind the stumps to complete the catch. The whole crowd erupts.

Earlier, Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul struck magnificent centuries as India produced a solid batting display to post a mammoth 410/4 while batting first. Iyer (128 not out off 94 balls) slammed a career-best ODI ton, while KL Rahul (102 off 64 balls) hit the fastest World Cup hundred by an Indian as the duo added 208 runs off 128 balls.

